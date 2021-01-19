JOBY’s GorillaPod Creator Kit jumpstarts your videography for just $50

Best Buy is offering the JOBY GorillaPod Creator Kit for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. For comparison, you’d normally spend $80 here and today’s deal is one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the Creator Kit includes everything that you’ll need to upgrade your smartphone video game quite a bit. In the box, you’ll find a JOBY GorillaPod, smartphone mount, microphone, shock mount, cables, and a wind filter. This allows you to capture stable video, quality audio, and vlog with ease. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews.

When you think about the price here, it’s pretty great. For comparison, just a Rode VideoMicro on-camera microphone is $60 at Amazon. However, if you have the rest of today’s Creator Kit outside of a microphone, we’ve found a well-rated model on Amazon for $40. You’ll get everything needed to capture nice and high-quality audio here, including the mic, a shock mount, wind filter, and cables. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller.

On a tighter budget? Well, this smartphone tripod gets you started for just $16 at Amazon. It includes a Bluetooth shutter remote, bendable tripod, and smartphone mount. The main thing here is that you’re not getting the JOBY GorillaPod build, and there’s no bundled microphone.

More about the JOBY GorillaPod Creator Kit:

Featuring the Mobile Vloggers dream base of GorillaPod 1K legs and GripTight Smart phone mount we have also added the Wavo Mobile Microphone to the mix. This product will Grip, Wrap and Stand almost anywhere and the smartphone mount allows you to get the perfect angle as well as reconfigurate into vert mode for those TikTok masterpieces. This kit is the perfect starting point for Vloggers, YouTubers and TikTokers who need to go hands free and get their channels moving in the right direction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!