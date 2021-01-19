Carry your Nintendo Switch/Lite in style: PowerA Clutch Bag hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Clutch Bag for Nintendo Switch at $20.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon at over 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This one stows your precious Switch (or the portable Switch Lite) in a clutch-style carrier with a detachable wrist strap and additional mesh storage for accessories. The officially licensed bag also features gold accents, a magnetic snap closure, padded interior, and storage for five game cards. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the clutch-style isn’t working for you, save some cash and go with this ballistic nylon option from RDS. Or, for something with more color, check out the brand’s vibrant Super Mario Maker 2 case at around $15.50 Prime shipped. It carries even more games, solid ratings, and has enough room for your accessories as well. Just make sure to give the new red/blue case in the Mario Nintendo Switch bundle a look while you’re at it.

We are also still tracking an Amazon all-time low on PowerA’s Transporter Switch Bag at $22, not to mention a host of the brand’s other Switch controllers and accessories from $10. But be sure to head over to today’s game roundup and the ongoing New Year sale for all your discounted Switch game needs including Super Mario Maker 2, Mega Man 12, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.

More on the PowerA Switch Clutch Bag:

Nintendo Switch stylish clutch bag with detachable wrist strap and additional mesh storage pocket

Protective case Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite

Magnetic snap closure, Gold accents and game storage for five game cards

Carrying storage case for Nintendo Switch includes padded interior and Made with quality Materials

Console case with two-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!