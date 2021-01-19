FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Carry your Nintendo Switch/Lite in style: PowerA Clutch Bag hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $30 $21

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Clutch Bag for Nintendo Switch at $20.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon at over 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This one stows your precious Switch (or the portable Switch Lite) in a clutch-style carrier with a detachable wrist strap and additional mesh storage for accessories. The officially licensed bag also features gold accents, a magnetic snap closure, padded interior, and storage for five game cards. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the clutch-style isn’t working for you, save some cash and go with this ballistic nylon option from RDS. Or, for something with more color, check out the brand’s vibrant Super Mario Maker 2 case at around $15.50 Prime shipped. It carries even more games, solid ratings, and has enough room for your accessories as well. Just make sure to give the new red/blue case in the Mario Nintendo Switch bundle a look while you’re at it.

We are also still tracking an Amazon all-time low on PowerA’s Transporter Switch Bag at $22, not to mention a host of the brand’s other Switch controllers and accessories from $10. But be sure to head over to today’s game roundup and the ongoing New Year sale for all your discounted Switch game needs including Super Mario Maker 2, Mega Man 12, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more. 

More on the PowerA Switch Clutch Bag:

  • Nintendo Switch stylish clutch bag with detachable wrist strap and additional mesh storage pocket
  • Protective case Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Magnetic snap closure, Gold accents and game storage for five game cards
  • Carrying storage case for Nintendo Switch includes padded interior and Made with quality Materials
  • Console case with two-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon will ship Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse t...
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speed...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power B...
Affinity Photo and Designer now beating 2020 Black Frid...
Save up to $200 on Samsung 4K monitors, 144Hz UltraWide...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tiny Calendar P...
Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Residen...
Logitech’s Combo Touch prev-gen. iPad Air Keyboard Fo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

PowerA’s Transporter Switch Bag + neoprene case hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $30)

$22 Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon will ship Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse to you for just $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More

Oakywood intros new walnut and cherry wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases

Learn More
Reg. $150

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speeds at $120 (Save 20%)

$120 Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event takes up to 60% off top sellers + extra 50% off clearance

From $15 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 19, 2021 – Anker HomeKit cameras from $34, Apple Watch Series 5, more

Listen now
Reg. $180

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits all-time low of $130 (Save 28%)

$130 Learn More
$130+

Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from $299

From $299 Learn More