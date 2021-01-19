Today only, Earthwise electric snow throwers start at $113 (25% off)

Today only, Woot offers Earthwise electric snow throwers at 25% off the regular going rate. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 13.5A Corded Electric Snow Thrower for $112.99. That’s down from the usual $150 going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Snow is falling across the United States now as winter is well underway, consider picking up this affordable electric thrower to clear your walkways and more. This model features a 13.5A motor, which is perfect for light jobs, along with a corded design, dual auger blade, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.

Another option today is the cordless 22-inch 40V model from Earthwise at $239.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $320. This option delivers a cordless layout with a wider design that increases to 22-inches compared to the smaller model above. An adjustable chute, 40V motor, and integrated LED lights are all notable features. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Our Green Deals guide continues to be your home for all the best energy-friendly offers throughout the week. Notable deals right now include the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bicycle for $339 along with a handful of discounts within Home Depot’s 1-day water filtration sale that helps cut down on energy usage in your home.

Earthwise Corded 13.5A Electric Snow Blower features:

Earthwise 13.5-amp blower for snow can be your winter companion to make snow sweeping tasks in your home a lot easier. It can effectively clear snow with a width of 18″ and a depth of 12″. This electric snow shovel is applicable for sidewalks, walkways, driveways, steps, decks and other areas in your home. The 6″ rear wheels make it easy to transport from your shed to where you need it the most. The wheels also make the corded snow shovel easy to use as you go through the layers of snow.

