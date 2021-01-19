Under Armour’s Playoff 2.0 Polo drops to all-time low: $35 shipped (Reg. $65), more from $20

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo in Orange Grey for $34.97 shipped. Regularly this polo shirt is priced at $65 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This is a great polo for the upcoming golf season and the material is lightweight, breathable, and infused with stretch, which is great for your swing. The orange color is also unique and will make you standout wherever you go. The chest logo also adds a fashionable touch and it features UPF 30 sun protection. Plus, it will pair nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. Reviews are still coming in, however Under Armour is a well-known brand. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal is the Under Armour Men’s Ignite Iii T Flip-Flops that’s currently marked down to $20. For comparison, these flip flops are regularly priced at $35 and today’s rate is another Amazon all-time low. Plus, it’s perfect for the upcoming warmer weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event that’s offering up to 60% off top sellers and an extra 60% off clearance.

Under Armour Playff Polo features:

Soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight

4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Under Armour’s mission is to make all athletes better through passion, design and the relentless pursuit of innovation

