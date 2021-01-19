Upgrade your music game with a 12-month Tidal HiFi subscription for 58% off at just $50

Best Buy is offering a 12-month Tidal HiFi Music Subscription for $49.99 as a digital download. Normally you’d pay $120 for a year of Tidal HiFi, with today’s discount saving you $70 or 58%. It beats our last mention by 33% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Tidal delivers on something that most other streaming services just can’t: high fidelity music. With a HiFi subscription, you’re able to enjoy up to master quality audio. When you stream something, four different options are available: normal, High (320Kbps AAC), HiFi (1411Kbps or 16-bit 44.1kHz), or Master (Studio quality authenticated files from the mastering process). Learn more about Tidal here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Once you have a HiFi music streaming subscription, it’s time to upgrade to high-end audio gear. If you’re just entering the HiFi audio space, give the Philips SHP9600 a look. I love using these for both gaming and music, as they’re extremely comfortable and the open-back design allows for long listening sessions without worrying about your ears getting hot.

Don’t want to pay to stream? Well, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

More about Tidal:

TIDAL HiFi relies on FLAC (16bit / 44.1kHz), a more robust and crisp streaming format. The majority of streaming services simply offer Standard Definition through the use of MP3s or other compressed formats – where aspects of the original recording are removed to compress the file, compromising on quality. With a TIDAL HiFi subscription, you have the ability to stream over 60+ million losslessly compressed tracks. TIDAL Lossless content is 4.4 times the bitrate of the highest Standard Definition streams offered by other services, allowing you to hear the music in its purest form. While HiFi audio is a superior sound, it is still limited in its resolution —44.1 kHz /16 bit. TIDAL has partnered with MQA to deliver audio in an authenticated and unbroken version (typically 96 kHz / 24 bit) with the highest possible resolution—as flawless as it sounded in the mastering suite and precisely as the artist intended. TIDAL is one of the only services to render 24-bit master files streamable on portable devices as it uses a state-of-the-art MQA compression process.

