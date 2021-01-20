Blue Diamond Gold Box almond snack sale from $7: Natural Raw, BBQ Habanero, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 20% off Blue Diamond almonds. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. While many folks are focused on health and fitness right now, this is still a great chance to score some delicious snacks with a nice discount. Plus, on top of the chocolate-covered, Habanero BBQ, and salted options, you’ll also find some individually packaged natural raw almonds, which make for a great healthy snack throughout the day. The deals start from just over $7 and you’ll find our top picks down below.

Blue Diamond Almonds Gold Box:

More on Blue Diamond Natural Raw Almonds:

Contains 32 – 100 calorie on the go pouches

Gluten free, 0 trans fat

Perfect for snacking

6 grams of protein per serving

Smart eating

