Blue Diamond Gold Box almond snack sale from $7: Natural Raw, BBQ Habanero, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlue Diamond
20% off From $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 20% off Blue Diamond almonds. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. While many folks are focused on health and fitness right now, this is still a great chance to score some delicious snacks with a nice discount. Plus, on top of the chocolate-covered, Habanero BBQ, and salted options, you’ll also find some individually packaged natural raw almonds, which make for a great healthy snack throughout the day. The deals start from just over $7 and you’ll find our top picks down below. 

Blue Diamond Almonds Gold Box:

We are still tracking some notable deals on Quest protein cookies and even Quaker’s instant protein oatmeal packages. But you’ll also want to swing by our fitness hub to outfit your home gym with deals like this morning’s offer on the BodyBoss 2.0 and these Contigo workout water bottles, just to name a couple. Our fitness tracker hub is starting to heat up alongside the ongoing Nike Apple Watch deals and this morning’s Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch offer. 

More on Blue Diamond Natural Raw Almonds:

  • Contains 32 – 100 calorie on the go pouches
  • Gluten free, 0 trans fat
  • Perfect for snacking
  • 6 grams of protein per serving
  • Smart eating

