Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus solar panel falls to $212 (Save $38), more from $150

Amazon currently offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger for $211.93 shipped. Down from $250, you’re saving $38 here with today’s offer coming within $9 of the pre-Black Friday price cut and marking the best we’ve seen in two months. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power banks to offer a completely mobile power setup. This panel leverages a built-in 2.4A USB port to refuel connected devices and includes a detachable kickstand for propping itself up. The entire package can also fold flat when not in-use, making it easier to transport to and from outdoor adventures. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 235 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Goal Zero Nomad 20 Foldable Solar Panel for $149.95. Down from $180, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date and coming within $15 of the all-time low set back in August of last year. You’re looking at a similar folding design here as with the lead deal, but with a 20W output. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s environmentally-friendly deals are highlighted by a discount on the AeroGarden Farm 12 XL grower at $250 off. But over in our Green Deals guide, you can save on various third-party Tesla Model 3 accessories from $13, as well as this ongoing Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station deal which is still live at $200.

Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel features:

A 28-Watt panel re-engineered to be lighter and smarter, the Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel has the innovative technology to charge USB devices directly from the sun. Detachable kickstand for modularity and power-flow indicator ensure the best solar charging experience. Larger footprint allows for quicker charging for the Yeti and Sherpa power packs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!