Save up to 58% on Razer gaming mice, keyboards, and more from $16

58% off From $16

Amazon currently offers the Razer Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Down from $50, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen since September. Razer’s Basilisk Essential mouse brings a wired gaming experience to your battlestation complete with mechanical switches and a 6,400 DPI optical sensor. On top of a programable push-to-talk button on the side, you’re also going to benefit from an ergonomic design to stay comfortable through prolonged gaming sessions as well as built-in Chroma RGB lighting. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Razer gaming deals:

While you can still save an extra 20% off select certified refurbished Razer Blade gaming laptops and more right now, there’s even more saving to be had in our PC gaming guide. That includes these ongoing price cuts on Stormtrooper-themed Razer peripherals starting at $40, as well as an all-time low on the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for $120.

Razer Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse features:

With the unique ergonomic form factor of the Razer Basilisk, the Basilisk Essential fits snugly within your palm, allowing for extended hours of comfortable gaming. The mouse also features a multi-function paddle designed to rest perfectly underneath your thumb for customizable button control.

