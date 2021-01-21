adidas Perfomance Boxer Briefs for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is currently offering the 3-pack of adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear in black for $15 Prime shipped. Regularly priced $30, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs are quick-drying, tagless, and feature a no ride-up design as well. This style also has a stylish logo waistband and the breathable mesh fabric also adds comfort. They’re also great for everyday events, workouts, and make for great gifts too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 8,100 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from adidas is the Originals Women’s Santiago Mini Backpack for $19.50 and regularly this style is priced at $30. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months and it’s a perfect size to use at the gym. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews.

Finally, you don’t want to miss the Under Armour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles from just $5.

adidas Performance Boxer Briefs include:

All day comfort with a performance edge

Soft, stretchy, quick drying material in an athletic comfort fit

Functional, no gap fly

Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort

No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!