adidas Perfomance Boxer Briefs for $15 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is currently offering the 3-pack of adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear in black for $15 Prime shipped. Regularly priced $30, today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. These boxer briefs are quick-drying, tagless, and feature a no ride-up design as well. This style also has a stylish logo waistband and the breathable mesh fabric also adds comfort. They’re also great for everyday events, workouts, and make for great gifts too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 8,100 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.
Another notable deal from adidas is the Originals Women’s Santiago Mini Backpack for $19.50 and regularly this style is priced at $30. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months and it’s a perfect size to use at the gym. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews.
Finally, you don’t want to miss the Under Armour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles from just $5.
adidas Performance Boxer Briefs include:
- All day comfort with a performance edge
- Soft, stretchy, quick drying material in an athletic comfort fit
- Functional, no gap fly
- Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort
- No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching
