Amazon Gold Box winter coat and parka sale for the whole family from $67 (Up to 46% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orolay (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 46% off its down jackets and parkas. One standout is the Orolay Men’s Parka Anorak Winter Coat for $83.99 shipped in multiple sizes. Regularly $150, this jacket dropped down to $140 over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a down-filled jacket with a “thick fabric collar” and a detachable hood. It features eight pockets for essentials, an elastic waistband, and a windproof thermal exterior. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

For something more affordable, take a look at the Orolay Men’s Thickened Down Coat. It is now on sale in today’s Gold Box for $76.79 shipped, down from the regular $120 price tag. This one is also at the lowest we can find and carries 4+ star ratings as well. It is a quilted puffer down jacket with large side pockets, a long silhouette that keeps your legs warm, and a “two way-separating front zipper closure.” 

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Orolay Gold Box event for additional styles for men, women, and kids. Deals start from just over $67 and are up to 40% off.  

The apparel deals don’t stop there though. We are seeing some great offers on winter jackets and more in the latest Marmot sale, as part of the new Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event, and in the GAP Factory Great Sale. But you’ll want to swing by our fashion deal hub where you will find loads more options. 

More on the Orolay Men’s Parka Anorak Winter Coat:

  • Shell/Lining Fabric: 100% polyester; Body / Sleeve Filler: 90% white duck down, 10% feather.
  • Made from a windproof thermal material, this parka is fully lined, filled with white duck down and features a thick fabric collar, adjustable hood for excellent warm-keeping.
  • Multi pockets: Practical worker design with multiple pockets. 6pcs outer pockets, 1 inner pocket and 1 pocket on left sleeve, which are big enough for personal belongings.
  • Designed to last: Orolay winter jackets are infused with long-lasting materials and professionally assembled. 

