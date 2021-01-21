FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This Bella 2-slice toaster has a digital touchscreen interface, now $25 (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster in black stainless steel for $24.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Along with the 100-watt heating element and seven shade settings, it sports “extra wide slots” for everything from standard sliced bread, to bagels and Texas-style toast. The black stainless steel construction is complemented by a digital touchscreen interface and large countdown timer on the front panel. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

While already among the most affordable options in its class right how, there are less expensive options out there. If you don’t care about the digital touchscreen interface and timer, you can save a couple bucks on the otherwise similar Amazon Basics 2-slice model at under $24 Prime shipped. Or, save even more by going with this BLACK+DECKER 2-slice model at under $22 Prime shipped. Both options carry solid ratings from thousands and will easily get the job done. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of our ongoing kitchenware deals including this $30 steel electric food slicer, today’s Home Depot kitchen faucet sale, and this all-time low on Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more household essentials, tool kits, furniture sets, and more. 

More on the Bella 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1000-watt toasting system and 7 setting shade control designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Black Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

