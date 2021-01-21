Bring the deli experience home with this steel electric food slicer for $30 (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Electric Food Slicer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 and currently starting at $57 via third-party Amazon sellers, today’s offer is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This electric food slicer will make short work of leftovers while providing deli-thin cuts to your favorite meats, cheeses, and more. You’ll also find a stainless steel build, cast-aluminum motor case, slip-resistant feet, and a blade guard to protect your hands. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $30, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a model with solid reviews for less. In fact, the usually quite affordable Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli & Food Slicer is listed at $63 right now for comparison. Your best bet to save even more would be with something like this Proctor Silex Easy Slice Electric Knife at $15 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings and best-seller status at Amazon. While you won’t get the precision cutting of the lead deal, it will still do most of the work for you otherwise.

On top of today’s Home Depot faucet sale, you’ll want to head over to our home goods guide for even more discounts on household essentials, DIY tool sets, and additional kitchenware. Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware is still at an all-time low and be sure to check out these air fryer deals starting from just $19.

More on the Bella Electric Food Slicer:

Bella Electric Food Slicer: Slice meats, cheeses and other foods to your liking with this deli-style slicer, which features precision thickness control. The nonslip feet and blade guard provide safety while the slicer is in operation. A blade guard helps protect your hand while the slicer is in use. Cast-aluminum motor case and metal base ensure durability.

