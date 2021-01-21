Add an egg cooker to your arsenal starting from just $8 for today only (Up to 45% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Bella Egg Cooker for $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $15, this is more than 45% off the going rate and one of the most affordable options out there. This model allows you to cook up to seven eggs at once. Whether you opt for boiled or poached eggs, everything you need for quick and easy breakfasts are included in the package along with a measuring cup. It has 350-watts of power and the dishwasher-safe cooking trays can slide right into the dishwasher when you’re finished with them for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. Head below for more egg cooker deals.

Over at Amazon, we spotted the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in white down at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 15% off the regular price tag, the lowest we have tracked since holiday pricing last year, and the best we can find. This one is essentially the same, but with only enough space for six eggs at a time, and far better ratings. It also includes everything you need to cook omelettes, unlike the Bella option above.

Be sure to check out this ongoing deal on Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf before you dive into the rest of our ongoing kitchenware offers. The AeroGarden Farm 12 XL is now $250 off and we are tracking notable offers today on CLIF bars, this digital touchscreen toaster, and Bella’s steel electric food slicer for $30. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on Bella Egg Cooker:

Prepare breakfast and snacks with convenience by using this Bella egg cooker. The lid, measuring cup and trays are dishwasher safe to simplify the cleaning process, while the large capacity lets you poach up to seven eggs at once. This Bella egg cooker has a 350W power output for quick heating. Makes it possible to cool eggs under running water after cooking. The dishwasher-safe lid, measuring cup, egg tray, and poaching tray enable fast and easy cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!