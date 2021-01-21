FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today's best iOS + Mac app deals: The Almost Gone, The Last Express, Fuel Cost, more

It’s Thursday morning and we are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. In case you missed it, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 is now $40 off alongside the brand new Moog Model 15 for Mac and 50% off the popular Affinity photo editing apps (90-day FREE trial included). But for now, we are turning our attention to all of the most notable price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like The Almost Gone, The Last Express, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Fuel Cost Calculator & Tracker, Zombie Night Terror, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer lookout all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Last Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $29.50, Hitman 3 $50, MK 11 Ultimate $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Paper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weather Gods: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Basic!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B Computer: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $9 (Reg. $40)

Mac: The Pillars of the Earth: $9 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Deponia: The Complete Journey: $9 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Bulb Boy: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

