Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: The Escapists 1 and 2, Pholorize, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, Gibson launched its new guitar app with AR learning and more. Just remember to capitalize on these ongoing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 and Affinity photo editing app deals while you’re at it. And now, we move on to today’s fresh new price drops including titles like The Escapists 1 and 2, StoryToys Snow White, Pholorize, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Disk Space Analyzer: Inspector: FREE (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 and 3 from $16, RE Village demo FREE, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Last Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on The Escapists 2:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! Download The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today…It would be a crime not to!

