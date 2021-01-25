FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on Logitech LIGHTSPEED PC gaming mice, keyboards, more from $40

-
33% off From $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Logitech LIGHTSPEED PC gaming accessories headlined by the G903 Wireless PowerPlay Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 going rate, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring an eSports-grade 25,000 DPI sensor, Logitech’s G903 mouse pairs to your machine over its low-latency LIGHTSPEED connectivity and delivers RGB lighting alongside its ambidextrous design. On top of its 140-hour battery life, this mouse also works with Logitech’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse pads for easily refueling while you play. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $40.

Other Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless accessories on sale:

Then be sure to take a look at the recent Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. That’s on top of all of the discounts you’ll find in our PC gaming guide, including the price cuts we spotted this morning on LG’s 4K UltraFine Monitor and other displays from $300.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse

The flagship Logitech G903 light speed wireless gaming mouse with next-gen Hero 25K gaming sensor for incredibly precise game play and 10x the battery efficiency of previous generations. Complete with immersive 16. 8M Light Sync RGB, ambidextrous design, and up to 11 buttons. Play on with improved tracking, 10x the power efficiency of previous generation sensors, and up to 140 hours of game play.

