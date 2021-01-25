Oakley, Smith, Ray-Ban, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale

Steep and Cheap takes up to 60% off top brand sunglasses including Oakley, Smith, Ray-Ban, Costa, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Oakley Targetline Polarized Sunglasses that’s marked down to $78. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $153. These sunglasses are great for everyday wear and the frame is durable, which is great for sports. They can easily be dressed up or down and the frame features logos on the side that are stylish. Plus, the polarized lens help you to see clearly and the all black coloring will always be on-trend. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the Smith Runaround Chromance Sunglasses for women. This style is currently marked down from $50 and originally were priced at $199. They also feature a unique brow bar and are available in several fun color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you don’t want to miss the Under Armour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles from just $5.

