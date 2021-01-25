Unitek’s USB-C hub features four USB 3.0 ports + pass-through charging at just $15

Ocean Technology LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Unitek 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code H104D1499 at checkout. Normally up to $25, today’s deal saves 40% and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. While Apple’s latest computers leverage Thunderbolt 3 for ample connectivity, you’re locked to only USB-C ports for peripherals. This adapter delivers four USB 3.0 Type-A ports that allow for the use of older devices like mice, keyboards, or printers. Plus, there’s a secondary USB-C port that handles 60W Power Delivery pass-through charging, allowing the dock to handle double-duty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $4.50 each, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Ready to pick up an iPad? Well, today’s lead deal is the perfect way to expand your brand-new iPad Air’s connectivity. Right now, Apple’s latest tablet is on sale for $559, which knocks $40 off and is a match for the best pricing that we’ve tracked.

More about Unitek’s USB-C Hub:

Massive Expansion: Unitek slim USB C hub comes with 4 * USB 3.0 and 60W PD charging port. 4 USB 3.0 ports can work simultaneously, such as mouse, keyboard, flash disk and hard drive etc. This type C hub bridges the gap between USB-A and USB-C to connect older devices to new USB C laptop, expand single C type port into 4 standard USB 3.0 female ports.

