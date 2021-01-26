Blu-ray, 4K, + Digital Movies from $5: Top Gun, Tenet, Jaws, John Wick, more

Amazon is offering Top Gun on 4K Blu-ray for $20.50 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $28, has gone for $25 recently, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re ready for Top Gun: Maverick to come out, be sure to catch up on the original. This purchase scores you the standard and 4K Blu-ray copies, as well as a digital license so you can watch it without sticking a disk into a Blu-ray player or from your phone. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More Blu-ray deals:

Also, Microsoft is offering a slew of $5 digital movies this week. You’ll find titles like Apocalypse Now (Final Cut), Cop Out, Jeepers Creepers, 10 Minutes Gone, Daphne & Velma, and much more available here. But, you won’t want to delay, as these deals are only around for one week and then they’re gone for good.

Don’t forget that Apple launched an action and thriller movie sale this morning with prices as low as $5 plus much more starting at $1. There’s a different selection of films available here, so you’ll want to browse all the sales listed above, ensuring that you find all the movies that you’d want to watch.

More about Top Gun:

Code-named “Maverick”, Pete Mitchell, the impetuous daredevil Navy-pilot ace, is accepted into Miramar’s elite Fighter School, also known as “Top Gun”. There, as the impulsive pilot competes with the best of the best, not only will he meet Charlie, the flying school’s curvaceous astrophysics instructor, but also the brilliant and highly competitive fellow student, “Iceman”, with whom right from the start, he will engage in a reckless contest. As Maverick is haunted by his father’s mysterious death, will he be able to suppress his wild nature to win the prestigious Top Gun Trophy?

