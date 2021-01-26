Dolby Atmos awaits inside VIZIO’s 46-inch 3.1.2-Ch. Sound Bar: $498 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 46-inch 3.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar (SB46312-F6) for $498 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $102 off what Best Buy charges and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to level up your home theater’s audio, this is a solid time to get the job done. This sound bar and wireless subwoofer combo boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, taking movie and TV show sound to the next level. Even the bundled remote elevates your experience with a built-in display to make tweaks to settings that much easier. Wall mounting hardware is also included, allowing you to easily embrace a floating appearance. Connectivity options include Chromecast, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, optical, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of Amazon shoppers.

Have a Roku TV in your bedroom or guest room? If so, today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to adopt Hisense’s recently-released Roku Sound Bar at $70. This model caught our attention when it was released back in October given its ability to upgrade TV audio at an affordable price. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

And that’s not all, we’ve got several other notable home theater-related discounts worth perusing. Examples include Hisense’s 55-inch 4K Android TV at $480, Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22, and the list continues. Even if none of the current deals feel like the right fit, bookmarking our handy guide is a great way to quickly peek at the latest discounts each day until the right deal pops up.

VIZIO 46-inch 3.1.2-Ch. Sound Bar features:

Wireless subwoofer with 10″ driver delivers room shaking bass

Experience cinematic surround sound with 4 up firing speakers and rear surround speakers

A 5 channel sound bar with dedicated center channel delivers crystal clear dialogue

Stream music and more with Chromecast, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

