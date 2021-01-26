Score a pair of Mackie’s latest CR4-X Speakers and upgrade your workstation for $129

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Mackie’s latest CR4-X Computer Monitor Speakers for $128.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $150, today’s offer saves you $21, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is only the second price cut we’ve tracked on the recent release. Having just joined Mackie’s stable of desktop audio gear, this pair of speakers delivers 50W of stereo sound. Ideal for upgrading your audio recording workstation or just to elevate the sound of your Mac setup, these speakers feature a 4-inch driver design and all of the necessary cables to wire them up with the rest of your gear. Over 570 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the CR3-X Mackie Monitors at $100 instead. You’ll enjoy much of the same overall design, connectivity, and features here, but without as high-end of audio as the lead speakers thanks to only packing a more entry-level 3-inch driver design.

While you’ll find some audio upgrades geared towards your TV setup in our home theater deals hub, you’ll definitely want to check out these ongoing acoustic-electric guitar deals from $209. Then get all of the details on the new Q mini MIDI keyboard from Alesis.

More on the Mackie CR4-X Speakers:

CR Series Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors offer studio-quality sound with cosmetics that compliment any desk whether you’re making music, creating content, or just relaxing to your favorite tunes. CR4-X 4” monitors feature a sleek design with a brushed-metal panel and distinct outline. Convenient front panel headphone out and volume control make daily use easy. Flexible rear panel inputs include balanced 1/4″ TRS, 1/8” Stereo, and RCA. High-quality cables are included in the box to get you up and running quickly. Upgrade your listening experience with Mackie CR4-X monitors.

