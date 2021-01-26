NewAir Ceramic Tower Heater falls to Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped (Nearly 35% off)

Amazon is now offering the NewAir Portable Ceramic Tower Heater for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $150, it regularly fetches closer to $120 these days at Best Buy and is now as much as $40 or nearly 35% off the going rate. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for small bedrooms or your home office, it can tackle 110-square foot spaces to keep things a little more toasty during the colder months. The “quiet,” fan-assisted heating has two power settings and is complemented by the wide-angle oscillation for even distribution, while anti-tip and auto shut-off features add peace of mind. The reviews are somewhat thin on this model, but NewAir sells plenty of highly-rated heaters on Amazon. More details below.

You might also want to take a look at the brand’s Quietheat Portable Ceramic Space Heater for $65 as well. This one can heat spaces up to 250-square feet for even less than today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind you won’t get the oscillation feature here. Otherwise, just score this highly-rated $36.50 AmazonBasics 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Heater and call it a day.

While we are talking about upgrading your household essentials, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for the rest of today’s discounts. On top of this ongoing offer on TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifier, you’ll find coffee maker bundle deals, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying, and much more.

More on the NewAir Portable Ceramic Tower Heater:

Combat winter’s chill with this portable ceramic space heater. Ideal for warming personal spaces like your cubicle or a small bedroom up to 110 square feet, this heater features a wide-angle fan to quickly distribute heat and keep you toasty. Take this heater anywhere you need a little comfort boost during the cold winter months. The lightweight body has an carrying handle for portability, while the compact design packs away easily when winter ends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!