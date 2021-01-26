FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NewAir Ceramic Tower Heater falls to Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped (Nearly 35% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNewAir
Reg. $120 $80

Amazon is now offering the NewAir Portable Ceramic Tower Heater for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $150, it regularly fetches closer to $120 these days at Best Buy and is now as much as $40 or nearly 35% off the going rate. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for small bedrooms or your home office, it can tackle 110-square foot spaces to keep things a little more toasty during the colder months. The “quiet,” fan-assisted heating has two power settings and is complemented by the wide-angle oscillation for even distribution, while anti-tip and auto shut-off features add peace of mind. The reviews are somewhat thin on this model, but NewAir sells plenty of highly-rated heaters on Amazon. More details below. 

You might also want to take a look at the brand’s Quietheat Portable Ceramic Space Heater for $65 as well. This one can heat spaces up to 250-square feet for even less than today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind you won’t get the oscillation feature here. Otherwise, just score this highly-rated $36.50 AmazonBasics 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Heater and call it a day. 

While we are talking about upgrading your household essentials, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for the rest of today’s discounts. On top of this ongoing offer on TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifier, you’ll find coffee maker bundle deals, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with self-emptying, and much more. 

More on the NewAir Portable Ceramic Tower Heater:

Combat winter’s chill with this portable ceramic space heater. Ideal for warming personal spaces like your cubicle or a small bedroom up to 110 square feet, this heater features a wide-angle fan to quickly distribute heat and keep you toasty. Take this heater anywhere you need a little comfort boost during the cold winter months. The lightweight body has an carrying handle for portability, while the compact design packs away easily when winter ends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

NewAir

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Replenish your MyProtein Impact Whey stock: 6.6-lbs. no...
Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to ...
Get an extra boost for your workouts: 24-pack CLIF SHOT...
Easily replaceable blades and thumb assist headline Old...
Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds in a compact design for $80...
Alexa Guard Plus alerts you of intruders with virtual d...
Upgrade your battlestation with Razer gaming monitors, ...
Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Wat...
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO debuts iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits that let builders make AR music videos

Read more Learn More
Reg. $600

Dolby Atmos awaits inside VIZIO’s 46-inch 3.1.2-Ch. Sound Bar: $498 (Amazon low)

$498 Learn More
Reg. $90

Replenish your MyProtein Impact Whey stock: 6.6-lbs. now $30 shipped (Reg. $90)

$30 Learn More
$120 off

Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to $480 (Save up to $120)

$480 Learn More
65% off

Hautelook’s Leather Boot Sale offers up to 65% off Rockport, TOMS, Steve Madden, more

From $22 Learn More
25% off

Get an extra boost for your workouts: 24-pack CLIF SHOT Energy Gels from $16 (25% off)

From $16 Learn More
Amazon low

Easily replaceable blades and thumb assist headline Old Timer Switch-It at $20 (Amazon low)

$20 Learn More
26% off

Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet sees first discount at $50 off, more from $59

From $59 Learn More