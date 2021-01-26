Upgrade your battlestation with Razer gaming monitors, mice, more from $40

Amazon is discounting a selection of Razer PC gaming accessories headlined by the Raptor 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts to date, saves you $100, and matches the all-time low. Razer’s Raptor monitor stands out from other gaming displays on the market with its 27-inch 1440p panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and solid aluminum design. There’s also Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well as support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Integrated cable management rounds out the notable features alongside HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 220 customers. Head below the fold for more Razer price cuts from $40.

Other Razer gaming deals:

If you’re more of a Logitech fan, you can currently upgrade your battlestation with a series of its LIGHTSPEED PC gaming mice, keyboards, more from $40. But that’s on top of all the other discounts in our PC gaming guide, including Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSD at $100 and our recently hands-on review with the Movo UM700 USB microphone.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor features:

A gaming monitor needs to perform with extreme speed and clarity to help you react in a split-second It also needs to be able to display deep vibrant colors and a natural life-like image for a truly immersive gaming experience The Razer Raptor was created as an extension of this philosophy—a no-compromise display that produces breathtaking image quality making it the ultimate esports gaming monitor.

