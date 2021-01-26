FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The HALO Bolt sports a 120V AC plug, jump-starter, more as it nears Amazon low at $80

Reg. $100+ $80

Amazon is offering the HALO Bolt Portable Phone/Tablet Charger + Portable Jump Starter for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $120, has been fetching $100 these days, and today’s deal is within $3 of its all-time low. You’ll find quite a few features here, including dual USB-A ports at 2.4A each, a 120V AC plug, floodlight, and more. It also doubles as a car jump-starter, so you can keep it in your vehicle just in case someone leaves the light on and the battery runs dead. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need the AC portion of today’s lead deal, but still want to charge your phone and jump-start a vehicle, then we’ve got you covered. Right now, the TACKLIFE 800A portable jump starter is available for $48 at Amazon. This is down from its $70 list price and is among the best available.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily smartphone accessories roundup. Right now, we’re seeing MagSafe accessories, Apple Watch, Qi chargers, earbuds, and much more at fantastic prices. While our smartphone accessories deals generally only lasts a day or so, our handy guide is constantly updated with the best deals from around the web every day.

More about the HALO Bolt Charger:

Phone, Tablet, and USB Power Bank – Never run out of battery! Two USB 2.4V charging outputs means this iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or iPad Portable Charger powers multiple devices at once. Comes with Car Charger so you can keep your Bolt powered while you’re in your car.

