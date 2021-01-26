Van Heusen Dress Shirt drops to just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $27), more

Amazon is currently offering the Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Slim Fit Flex Collar Stretch Solid in Blue Frost for $9 Prime shipped. Regularly this dress shirt is priced at up to $27 and the fabric is wrinkle-resistant to keep you looking polished all-day. It’s also infused with stretch for added mobility and it also has a new modern fit that’s tapered throughout the body for a flattering fit. Plus, this style can pair nicely with jeans, dress pants, or shorts, depending on the occasion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Perry Ellis Portfolio Pants in Toast that are currently marked down to $19.93. To compare, these pants are regularly priced at $35 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. Better yet, the material is sweat-wicking for added comfort and the material is wrinkle-resistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,900 reviews.

You can also elevate your everyday style with Amazon’s current deals on watches with top brands including Seiko, Timex and more at up to 60% off.

Van Heusen Slim Fit Dress Shirt features:

Flex Collar: Stretches up to half an inch for expandable comfort. Stretch: Fabric stretches and moves with you for extra comfort. Wrinkle Free: Specially treated for less wrinkles and easy care.

Slim Fit: Modern fit with a tapered body and slimmer sleeves for a sleek look that flatters most body shapes

Spread Collar: Modern traditional collar with the tips pointed outwards, allowing for tie knots of all sizes; can be worn with or without neckwear

Adjustable Cuff: Two button positions allow for a more customized, improved fit

No Pocket: Sleek, streamlined design offers a cleaner appearance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!