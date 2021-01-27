FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari, Lost Portal CCG, Cosmic Frontline AR, more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You’ll want to take a quick swing by to our Apple hub for over $300 in savings on MacBooks, then come back here for all of the day’s most notable price drops on apps courtesy of the App Stores. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like SkySafari, ProShot, Lost Portal CCG, Cosmic Frontline AR, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Reji – Vocabulary Builder App: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: HUJI COLLAGE – Stories Edits: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $6 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Statistics Calculator++: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spy hidden camera Detector: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Marvin The Cube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MIDAS – 4K LIVE FILTER CAMERA: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote, Keyboard & Mouse [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Daily Video Diary EverChanging: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DigiStix Drummer AUv3 Plugin: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Despotism 3k: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $15)

More on SkySafari:

SkySafari is a powerful planetarium that fits in your pocket, puts the universe at your fingertips, and is incredibly easy to use! Simply hold your device to the sky and quickly locate planets, constellations, satellites, and millions of stars and deep sky objects. Use Augmented Reality (AR) mode to blend a simulated sky chart with a real view of your surroundings.

