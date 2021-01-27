Load up your Kindle eBook library from just $3 in today’s Gold Box (Up to 80% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 80% off a selection of eBooks. Starting from $2.99, this is a great chance to load up your digital library with some new reads at a major discount. Titles are spread across a number of genres, from history and biographies, to nonfiction, mysteries, and thrillers, offering up a little bit of something for everyone. Head below the fold for a look at some of our top picks.

Amazon eBook Gold Box sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box eBook deals right here. Just make sure you go scoop up your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies while you still can. Then head over to our January reading list for even more of this month’s best releases.

More on Little Secrets:

Marin had the perfect life. Married to her college sweetheart, she owns a chain of upscale hair salons, and Derek runs his own company. They’re admired in their community and are a loving family—until their world falls apart the day their son Sebastian is taken. A year later, Marin is a shadow of herself. The FBI search has gone cold. The publicity has faded. She and her husband rarely speak.

