NERF’s Rival Artemis XVII blasts 30 rounds at 100 feet/second, now $30 (60% off)

Walmart is now offering the NERF Rival Artemis XVII 3000 for $29.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $70 and currently fetching $62 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This model comes with 30 high-impact rounds that fire at up to 100-feet per second. Other features include an integrated easy-load magazine, slam-fire action that unloads all 30-rounds rapidly, and a rotating barrel with trigger lock. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you’re looking for a proper side arm to go along with the Rival Artemis, or would just rather the kids not have access to something that can blast 30 rounds at 100-feet per second, consider the NERF N Strike Elite Strongarm. It sells for $15 Prime shipped and is limited to six darts before it needs a reload. Also rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers.

One of the things either of the models mentioned above can do is shoot around corners. Fortunately, NERF just launched the new Rival Curve Shot blasters that let you do just that. Just be sure to check out the new 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica and LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2021 lineup while you’re at it.

More on the NERF Rival Artemis XVII 3000:

Experience head-to-head competition with the precision and power of the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 blaster! Choose a blaster color and go into battle as the Red Team or the Blue Team. The high-capacity Artemis XVII-3000 blaster holds 30 high-impact rounds and fires them at a velocity of 100 feet per second (30 meters per second). Get ready for battle fast with the easy-load integrated magazine.

