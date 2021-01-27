FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NERF’s Rival Artemis XVII blasts 30 rounds at 100 feet/second, now $30 (60% off)

-
WalmartToys & HobbiesNerf
Reg. $70 $30

Walmart is now offering the NERF Rival Artemis XVII 3000 for $29.97 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $70 and currently fetching $62 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This model comes with 30 high-impact rounds that fire at up to 100-feet per second. Other features include an integrated easy-load magazine, slam-fire action that unloads all 30-rounds rapidly, and a rotating barrel with trigger lock. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now if you’re looking for a proper side arm to go along with the Rival Artemis, or would just rather the kids not have access to something that can blast 30 rounds at 100-feet per second, consider the NERF N Strike Elite Strongarm. It sells for $15 Prime shipped and is limited to six darts before it needs a reload. Also rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. 

One of the things either of the models mentioned above can do is shoot around corners. Fortunately, NERF just launched the new Rival Curve Shot blasters that let you do just that. Just be sure to check out the new 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica and LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2021 lineup while you’re at it. 

More on the NERF Rival Artemis XVII 3000:

Experience head-to-head competition with the precision and power of the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 blaster! Choose a blaster color and go into battle as the Red Team or the Blue Team. The high-capacity Artemis XVII-3000 blaster holds 30 high-impact rounds and fires them at a velocity of 100 feet per second (30 meters per second). Get ready for battle fast with the easy-load integrated magazine. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Toys & Hobbies

Nerf

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring home a 6-qt. Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker...
AirPlay 2 and HomeKit highlight VIZIO’s 65-inch 4...
Razor’s Carbon Lux and A5 Lux kick scooters fall ...
Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy drops to just $13 at Amazo...
Program UBTECH’s Iron Man MK50 robot and teach yo...
Lock-in Gourmia’s 8-qt. steel digital air fryer f...
Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet sees first di...
STEM kits from $17: Ooze Labs, soap making, terrarium, ...
Show More Comments

Related

NERF’s new Rival Curve Shot blasters let you shoot around corners

Learn More
$120 off

Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to $480 (Save up to $120)

$480 Learn More
Reg. $50+

Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier now down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)

$34 Learn More
Save 25%

Organize your LEGO collection with these storage bricks from $13 (Save up to 25%)

From $13 Learn More
37% off

Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen brightness at just $18 on Amazon

$18 Learn More

Target’s Superbowl Collection has you game day ready with apparel, games, cooking tools, and more

From $5 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower $397.50, more

Learn More
Save 22%

Gigabit performance adorns Tenda’s 8-Port Ethernet Switch at $14 (Save 22%)

$14 Learn More