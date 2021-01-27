Sun Joe Electric Power Cleaner drops to $60 with its portable design (40% off)

Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe 24V 2Ah Electric Power Cleaner Bundle for $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $150 but trends at $100 via Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen by $6. This ultra-portable electric pressure washer delivers 350PSI, which is great for light jobs around the house. It’s powered by a 36V 2Ah motor and weighs under 7-pounds total, making it easy to move around between locales. Best of all? No gas, oil, or fumes to deal with. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $19 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but at over $40 less, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. One standout today is this deal on a set of solar LED lights that’s currently marked down to $18 from the usual $30 going rate.

Sun joe 24V Electric Power Cleaner features:

ADJUSTABLE NOZZLE: 5 selectable spray patterns — 0º 0+, 25º, 40º, shower

POWERFUL: 80 W brush motor provides up to 350 PSI max (320 PSI rated) and 0. 6 GPM max (0. 55 GPM rated)

PORTABLE: 20’ siphon hose draws water from any fresh water source.

