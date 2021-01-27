FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sun Joe Electric Power Cleaner drops to $60 with its portable design (40% off)

-
Green DealswootSun Joe
Reg. $100 $60

Today only, Woot offers the Sun Joe 24V 2Ah Electric Power Cleaner Bundle for $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $150 but trends at $100 via Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen by $6. This ultra-portable electric pressure washer delivers 350PSI, which is great for light jobs around the house. It’s powered by a 36V 2Ah motor and weighs under 7-pounds total, making it easy to move around between locales. Best of all? No gas, oil, or fumes to deal with. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $19 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but at over $40 less, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. One standout today is this deal on a set of solar LED lights that’s currently marked down to $18 from the usual $30 going rate.

Sun joe 24V Electric Power Cleaner features:

  • ADJUSTABLE NOZZLE: 5 selectable spray patterns — 0º 0+, 25º, 40º, shower
  • POWERFUL: 80 W brush motor provides up to 350 PSI max (320 PSI rated) and 0. 6 GPM max (0. 55 GPM rated)
  • PORTABLE: 20’ siphon hose draws water from any fresh water source.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

woot

Sun Joe

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro is $1,1...
Light up your yard with two LITOM LED solar lights for ...
HomeKit control highlights this Sylvania smart LED ligh...
Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers USB-C/A and more on-th...
Jump-start your smart home with Sengled’s 2-bulb ...
Up to 40% off Otterbox tumblers: Elevation Growler, win...
Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus solar panel falls to $2...
Fluidfreeride offering big savings, free e-scooters
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Sun Joe 12A 18-inch Electric Snow Blower $60, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $149, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer $79, more

Learn More

Green Deals: ECOFLOW Portable Power Station $300, more

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power Bank $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $50

Cook four waffles at once with Bella’s rotating steel maker, now just $20 shipped (Reg. $50)

$20 Learn More
31% off

Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves, face masks, more

From $8 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More