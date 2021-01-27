Save $135 on The Economist today: 1-yr. subscriptions for $54 shipped (Reg. $189)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to The Economist Magazine for $53.99 with free delivery. Simply use code 25188 at checkout to redeem the special price on either the print or digital option. Regularly $189 at both DiscountMags and Amazon, today’s offer is $135 in savings and the lowest we can find. On top of the free delivery for all 51 issues, DiscountMags doesn’t charge any sales tax, nor will it automatically renew your subscriptions the way Amazon does. Head below for more details. 

The Economist magazine is great for anyone wanting to “stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news.” It covers everything from current affairs and the latest political climate, to business affairs, and, of course, economics. It also “frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and includes country-specific information.”

Speaking of reading material, this morning's Gold Box sale is filled with notable eBooks to fill up your digital library. You'll find all of those deals right here starting from just $3. But you'll also want to go grab your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies and browse through our January reading list for even more of this month's best releases. 

For readers who are interested in the latest news on art, entertainment, political, and world news, The Economist magazine also regularly includes book and movie reviews. Having such a well-rounded depth of content is one of the reasons it is one of the most popular current affairs magazines in circulation today. The Economist magazine is written in a concise manner to ensure that it provides the most detailed information available on each given subject in the limited amount of space provided.

