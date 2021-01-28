FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AmazonBasics Travel Backpack offers MacBook and iPad storage for $25 (Reg. $40)

Reg. $40 $26

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Travel 17-inch Computer Backpack for $25.98. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, this bag typically goes for upwards of $40. Today’s deal is right at the Amazon all-time low price. This “lightweight yet durable multi-compartment backpack” offers enough space to hold MacBooks and laptops up to 17-inches in size with dedicated storage and protection from bumps and bruises. Added padded shoulder straps make it easier to carry around this bag for longer periods of time. Finally, inside you’ll find compartments for storing your various accessories and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something even more affordable? Strip out the premium padding delivered by the lead deal above and go with this lightweight alternative at $13. It’s available in various colors with a few zippered compartments. However, you won’t find any padded storage here, so be careful if you’re toting around valuables. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers.

As always, our fashion guide continues to be the best place to shop for all of the latest styles and more. We’re eyeing Sorel’s up to 70% off sale that’s ongoing right now with deals on boots, slippers, and other styles. You can browse through all of our top picks right here.

AmazonBasics Travel Computer Backpack features:

  • Multi-compartment laptop backpack equipped with one large packing compartment, separate laptop compartment, tablet holder, and front pocket organizer
  • Fits most 17-inch laptops; separate padded laptop compartment with zippered side entry for easy access and velcro strap to keep laptop in place
  • Built-in padded tablet holder next to the laptop compartment for easy storage; fits iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Google Nexus 9, Amazon Fire HDX, and other tablets up to 12 inches

