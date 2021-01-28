FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks at Amazon for $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $15), more

-
AmazonFashionHanes
Reg. $15 $7

Amazon offers the Hanes Men’s 6-Pack ComfortBlend Max Cushion Crew Socks in black for $7 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15 and that was matched with the second lowest price in over a year. These socks are perfect for pairing with boots or sneakers alike. The cushioned insole promotes comfort and the material is sweat-wicking. It also features odor protection properties and it’s also infused with stretch that makes them easy to pull on or off. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,900 reviews from Amazon. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Amazon.

If you’re looking for an athletic style the adidas Men’s Cushioned Quarter Socks are currently marked down to $9.99 and regularly are priced at $14. These socks are great for wearing with running shoes and the sweat-wicking properties help to keep you comfortable. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Also, before hiking season starts, be sure to check out the latest KEEN sale that’s offering up to 35% off popular styles.

Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks feature:

  • Polyester/spandex blend provides softness and durability
  • Fresh iq advanced odor protection technology attacks odor-causing bacteria to help you feel fresh all day
  • Maximum cushioned foot bottom for ultimate comfort
  • Keep feet dry with wicking yarns

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Hanes

About the Author

Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to...
Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, an...
This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W ...
adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more e...
A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered Kin...
This highly-rated aluminum stand elevates your MacBook ...
Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Am...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock touts four ways t...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $27

Van Heusen Dress Shirt drops to just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $27), more

$9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from $30

From $30 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
21% off

This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W USB-C PD, dual 120V AC, more at $338.50

$338.50 Learn More

Razer Viper 8KHz arrives as one of the fastest gaming mice ever

Learn More

adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more energy return for your best run yet

Learn More
Save $81

A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $249, more from $189

From $189 Learn More