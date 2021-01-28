Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks at Amazon for $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $15), more

Amazon offers the Hanes Men’s 6-Pack ComfortBlend Max Cushion Crew Socks in black for $7 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15 and that was matched with the second lowest price in over a year. These socks are perfect for pairing with boots or sneakers alike. The cushioned insole promotes comfort and the material is sweat-wicking. It also features odor protection properties and it’s also infused with stretch that makes them easy to pull on or off. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,900 reviews from Amazon. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Amazon.

If you’re looking for an athletic style the adidas Men’s Cushioned Quarter Socks are currently marked down to $9.99 and regularly are priced at $14. These socks are great for wearing with running shoes and the sweat-wicking properties help to keep you comfortable. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Also, before hiking season starts, be sure to check out the latest KEEN sale that’s offering up to 35% off popular styles.

Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks feature:

Polyester/spandex blend provides softness and durability

Fresh iq advanced odor protection technology attacks odor-causing bacteria to help you feel fresh all day

Maximum cushioned foot bottom for ultimate comfort

Keep feet dry with wicking yarns

