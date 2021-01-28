J.Crew Clearance Event takes an extra 50% off new markdowns from $7

J.Crew’s Clearance Event takes an extra 50% off all markdowns with promo code SHOPSALE at checkout. Elevate your everyday style with deals on jeans, jackets, t-shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 770 Straight-Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to just $25. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $198. These jeans feature a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. They can be worn with dress shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and much more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the Cocoon Coat in Italian Wool for $147 and originally was priced at $365. This coat is timeless with beautiful color options and a wool design that looks luxurious. This style is a best-seller at J.Crew and I personally own this jacket and would highly recommend it.

Our top picks for women include:

