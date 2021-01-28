FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes $418 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa, now $932

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
$418 off $932

Amazon is offering its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa for $931.95 shipped. That’s $418 off the typical rate there and marks the third-best price we have tracked. This standout sofa is an excellent way to update a living room, home office, and more. A versatile look ensures that it’s ready to fit nicely in both modern and mid-century spaces. The entire piece measures 77.5- by 34.6- by 31.4-inches with a seat height of about 1.5-feet. Amazon touts an “easy assembly” that takes “less than 30 minutes.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Embrace convertible design and save big with Serta Rane at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

And if you need to refresh your bed, be sure to take a moment and peruse yesterday’s Casper and Zinus discounts. There you’ll find pricing that starts from $65 and delivers up to 27% of savings. Leading the pack is Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $148, but that’s just one of several notable deals.

Amazon Rivet Frederick Sofa features:

The slender shape and channel-tufted upholstery are unmistakably mid-century, while soft leather and shiny metal legs bring contemporary elegance. This piece is a stunning style statement for glam, modern and mid-century rooms.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, an...
This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W ...
A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered Kin...
This highly-rated aluminum stand elevates your MacBook ...
Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Am...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock touts four ways t...
Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks at Amazon for $7 Prime...
Optoma’s Mini Projector weighs 14-ounces, puts 80...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Amazon’s Rivet Accent Chair plunges to new low of $276 (Reg. $400)

$276 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from $30

From $30 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
21% off

This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W USB-C PD, dual 120V AC, more at $338.50

$338.50 Learn More

Razer Viper 8KHz arrives as one of the fastest gaming mice ever

Learn More

adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more energy return for your best run yet

Learn More
Save $81

A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $249, more from $189

From $189 Learn More