Amazon takes $418 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa, now $932

Amazon is offering its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa for $931.95 shipped. That’s $418 off the typical rate there and marks the third-best price we have tracked. This standout sofa is an excellent way to update a living room, home office, and more. A versatile look ensures that it’s ready to fit nicely in both modern and mid-century spaces. The entire piece measures 77.5- by 34.6- by 31.4-inches with a seat height of about 1.5-feet. Amazon touts an “easy assembly” that takes “less than 30 minutes.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Embrace convertible design and save big with Serta Rane at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

And if you need to refresh your bed, be sure to take a moment and peruse yesterday’s Casper and Zinus discounts. There you’ll find pricing that starts from $65 and delivers up to 27% of savings. Leading the pack is Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $148, but that’s just one of several notable deals.

Amazon Rivet Frederick Sofa features:

The slender shape and channel-tufted upholstery are unmistakably mid-century, while soft leather and shiny metal legs bring contemporary elegance. This piece is a stunning style statement for glam, modern and mid-century rooms.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!