The DJI Ronin-S 3-axis gimbal upgrades your cinematography at $348 (Reg. $550)

B&H Photo is offering the DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit DSLR Gimbal for $348 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $550 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the best way to enhance your videography skills, this is it. The Ronin-S gimbal can support cameras up to 8-pounds, which is quite heavy for DSLR setups. It’s also compact so you can easily tote it around from site to site. The Essentials Kit includes everything you need to get started with recording stabilized video out of the box. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t have a DSLR setup, then today’s deal might be a bit overkill. Well, if that’s the case, check out the DJI OM 4. It’s built to stabilize your smartphone instead of a full-sized DSLR, making it more compact than the Ronin-S. Plus, at $149, it’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal, making it a killer price for a quality gimbal.

On a tighter budget? The ZHIYUN Smooth X is a fantastic alternative. While it’s not quite as high of quality as the OM 4 above, at $59, it’s much more budget-friendly. It also doubles as a selfie stick, though, this comes at the sacrifice of going from a 3-axis to 2-axis, so do keep that in mind.

DJI Ronin-S Gimbal features:

The DJI Ronin-S is more than just a miniaturized version of the larger Ronin gimbal stabilizers; it represents a scalable ecosystem for integrating DSLR and mirrorless cameras into professional-grade workflows. The single-handed form factor of the Ronin-S lends itself to lighter camera payloads, up to eight pounds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!