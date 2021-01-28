FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The DJI Ronin-S 3-axis gimbal upgrades your cinematography at $348 (Reg. $550)

-
B&HDJIdslr
Reg. $550 $349

B&H Photo is offering the DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit DSLR Gimbal for $348 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $550 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the best way to enhance your videography skills, this is it. The Ronin-S gimbal can support cameras up to 8-pounds, which is quite heavy for DSLR setups. It’s also compact so you can easily tote it around from site to site. The Essentials Kit includes everything you need to get started with recording stabilized video out of the box. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t have a DSLR setup, then today’s deal might be a bit overkill. Well, if that’s the case, check out the DJI OM 4. It’s built to stabilize your smartphone instead of a full-sized DSLR, making it more compact than the Ronin-S. Plus, at $149, it’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal, making it a killer price for a quality gimbal.

On a tighter budget? The ZHIYUN Smooth X is a fantastic alternative. While it’s not quite as high of quality as the OM 4 above, at $59, it’s much more budget-friendly. It also doubles as a selfie stick, though, this comes at the sacrifice of going from a 3-axis to 2-axis, so do keep that in mind.

DJI Ronin-S Gimbal features:

The DJI Ronin-S is more than just a miniaturized version of the larger Ronin gimbal stabilizers; it represents a scalable ecosystem for integrating DSLR and mirrorless cameras into professional-grade workflows. The single-handed form factor of the Ronin-S lends itself to lighter camera payloads, up to eight pounds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

B&H

DJI

dslr

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save up to $400 on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV...
Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone is backed by four ...
Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 upgrades your Assistant ...
Zhiyun’s latest Crane 2S gimbal offers simplified set...
Olympus launches OM-D E-M10 IV with IBIS, tilting monit...
SmallRig’s all-new Sony A7S III Master Kit is a must ...
Save on iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles
Blackmagic’s new URSA Mini Pro shoots 12K RAW that ca...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw $129 (Reg. $179), more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from $30

From $30 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
21% off

This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W USB-C PD, dual 120V AC, more at $338.50

$338.50 Learn More

Razer Viper 8KHz arrives as one of the fastest gaming mice ever

Learn More

adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more energy return for your best run yet

Learn More
Save $81

A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $249, more from $189

From $189 Learn More