A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $249, more from $189

Amazon is offering the Zinus Judy Upholstered King Bed Frame for $249 shipped. That’s $81 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since April. This stylish bed frame features an upholstered headboard with an asymmetrical geometric pattern. It supports up to 500-pounds and no box spring is needed. Durable wood slats spread just 2.5-inches apart support and extend the life of latex, memory foam or spring mattresses. Assembly is said to be simple thanks to everything being packed into one box with all parts, tools and instructions conveniently stowed inside of the headboard. Zinus backs this bed frame with a worry-free 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $189.19 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is the third-best Amazon offer we have tracked in a year. This standout solution features navy blue upholstery that’s ready to liven up any room. Buyers will receive a headboard, frame, and wood slats, all of which are packaged inside the headboard for easy assembly. Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and peruse yesterday’s roundup of Casper and Zinus discounts. Options are priced from $65 and offer up to 27% in savings. Our favorite from the bunch is Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $148, but there are several more deals there that are worth peeking at.

Zinus Judy King Bed Frame features:

With its asymmetrical geometric upholstered headboard, cozy foam padding and muted grey tone, this platform bed puts a modern spin on traditional design

Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs

Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.5 inches apart

