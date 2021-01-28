FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered King Bed Frame at $249, more from $189

-
AmazonHome GoodsZinus
Save $81 From $189

Amazon is offering the Zinus Judy Upholstered King Bed Frame for $249 shipped. That’s $81 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since April. This stylish bed frame features an upholstered headboard with an asymmetrical geometric pattern. It supports up to 500-pounds and no box spring is needed. Durable wood slats spread just 2.5-inches apart support and extend the life of latex, memory foam or spring mattresses. Assembly is said to be simple thanks to everything being packed into one box with all parts, tools and instructions conveniently stowed inside of the headboard. Zinus backs this bed frame with a worry-free 5-year limited warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $189.19 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is the third-best Amazon offer we have tracked in a year. This standout solution features navy blue upholstery that’s ready to liven up any room. Buyers will receive a headboard, frame, and wood slats, all of which are packaged inside the headboard for easy assembly. Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and peruse yesterday’s roundup of Casper and Zinus discounts. Options are priced from $65 and offer up to 27% in savings. Our favorite from the bunch is Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $148, but there are several more deals there that are worth peeking at.

Zinus Judy King Bed Frame features:

  • With its asymmetrical geometric upholstered headboard, cozy foam padding and muted grey tone, this platform bed puts a modern spin on traditional design
  • Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs
  • Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.5 inches apart

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Zinus

About the Author

Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, an...
This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W ...
This highly-rated aluminum stand elevates your MacBook ...
Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Am...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock touts four ways t...
Amazon takes $418 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century L...
Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks at Amazon for $7 Prime...
Optoma’s Mini Projector weighs 14-ounces, puts 80...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $250

Outfit your bedroom with Zinus’ wooden Full Bed Frame for $185 (Reg. $250)

$185 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from $30

From $30 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Architecture, Minecraft, Star Wars, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
21% off

This 500Wh portable power station runs it all with 45W USB-C PD, dual 120V AC, more at $338.50

$338.50 Learn More

Razer Viper 8KHz arrives as one of the fastest gaming mice ever

Learn More

adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more energy return for your best run yet

Learn More
Reg. $30

This highly-rated aluminum stand elevates your MacBook at $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More