Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off GUCCI, Prada, more

60% off From $28

For three days only, Hautelook is having a designer sunglass sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the GUCCI Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $170 and originally was priced at $295. These sunglasses can be styled by both men or women alike and the GUCCI side logos add a luxurious touch. This style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the square design is timeless to wear for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the GUCCI Round Sunglasses are very fashionable for this season. This style will elevate any outfit and they’re currently marked down to $260. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $436.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Winter Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new outerwear, joggers, accessories, and more.

