Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kick Ass Commandos, Quell Zen+, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals of the day. This morning’s Apple hardware deals include its latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac and Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+, but for now we are turning our attention to all of the most notable price drops courtesy of the App Stores. Highlights of our collection today fall to titles like Kick Ass Commandos, ColorFold, StoryToys apps for the kids, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Quell Zen+, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Princess Rapunzel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Doom & Destiny: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $25, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $43, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3D Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CARROT Weather: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Movie Flix & Show Box TV Hub: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stamp ID Pro: Collect Stamps: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Workouts 365: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro: $32 (Reg. $40)

More on Kick Ass Commandos:

The enemy has grown bold in spreading their highly-addictive Krystal Yayo across the global, which is turning everyone into mindless, zombie like hordes. If the enemy is not stopped soon and all the Krystal Yayo destroyed, the world as we know it will be no more. You have been chosen to lead the ultimate mission across the global to rescue your comrades, wipe out all of the enemy’s production of Krystal Yayo, and kill everyone else you encounter!

