Macy’s Clearance Event takes 25-50% off + extra 20% off your purchase: Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Clearance Event takes 25 to 50% off top brands and an extra up to 20% off your purchase with promo code SALE at checkout. During the sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Sperry, Michael Kors, and many more top brands. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Puffer Coat that’s marked down to $104 and originally was priced at $245. This puffer coat is highly-packable, waterproof, and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. I love the faux-fur details on the hood and the waist is slightly cinched, which adds a flattering touch. I also really like the large pockets to store essentials and the on-trend longer length too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Eddie Bauer’s latest sale that’s offering up to 60% off new markdowns from $30.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!