Amazon Tile Bluetooth tracker sale with 2020 models from $24 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $60)

-
Tile
20% off $24+

Amazon is now offering up to 21% off select Tile tracker products. One standout is the 2020 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. The Tile Slim is as thin “as thin as two credit cards,” making it ideal for keeping tabs on wallets, notebooks, your purse, and many other things. Compatible with both iOS and Android, you can use the Tile app to make your tracker ring when within 200-feet, or for locating its last known location within that range, among other things. It also has 3-years of built-in battery life. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to learn more about Apple’s potential AirTags right here. More Tile deals and details below. 

More Amazon Tile deals:

The smartphone and Mac accessory deals don’t stop there though. This morning’s roundup is filled with notable offers including the 3-in-1 Qi charging station for all of your Apple gear. Just remember to dive into today’s Gold Box Anker sale with charging gear starting from $10 and with up to 40% in savings as well. 

More on the 2020 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker:

  • FIND WALLETS, TABLETS & MORE — Slim is sleek and as thin as two credit cards so it easily fits into your wallet, notebook, or purse. The easy-to-use finder and free app work with iOS and Android. It’s also a great gift for your friends and family.
  • FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile Slim when it’s within 200 ft.
  • FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the safe and anonymous help of the Tile Network.

