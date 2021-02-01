FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cole Haan’s new limited-time deals are live! Save up to 70% off boots, dress shoes, sneakers, more

Cole Haan’s new limited time deals offer up to 70% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 25% off oxfords at checkout. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your winter style with the ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots for men. They’re currently marked down to $120, which is $200 off the original rate. These boots are waterproof, fashionable, and have a unique outsole that helps to promote traction. It also has lightweight, responsive cushioning to give you a springy step and help with all-day comfort. I love that you can easily dress this style up or down and you can choose from three versatile color options. Better yet, you can also find them in a women’s style as well for $140. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

