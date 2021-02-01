Outfit your home with 49-feet of LED string lights for $25 (Save 50%)

Heypa US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering 49-feet of Mpow LED String Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped when coupon code DIADX2PL has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Now that February is here, we’re less than a couple months away from spring. This means many of us will want to spend more time outdoors, a fantastic reason to outfit your yard or patio with these string lights. These heavy-duty string lights span 49-feet and clock in at a very affordable price. The kit boasts an IP65 water-resistance rating, helping ensure these are ready to withstand all sorts of weather conditions. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
On the hunt for a sleek way to set up your new lights? If so, look no further than Command’s Outdoor Rope Light Clips at $9. For this price you’ll garner a total of 12 clips, making it a cinch to hang today’s investment. I’m a huge fan of Command products and love how simple they are to install and strong they remain over time.
Speaking of lighting, did you catch the deal we spotted on a couple of solar LED spotlights? If not, head over to our post to find a coupon code that will shave nearly 50% off. Grabbing these is a hassle-free way to give your home some easy-to-manage accent lighting.
Mpow LED String Lights feature:
- The outdoor string lights create a warm soft ambiance. A perfect string light for patio, deck, porch, garden, gazebo or bistro lights when you have a dinner, party or wedding banquets outside
- Heavy-duty commercial grade string lights, IP65 waterproof level, layers of insulation protect the strand from summer heat and winter cold as well as rainy, windy, or damp climates
- LED string lights have a longer lifespan than incandescent string lights. Only 1.5 watt each bulb, 22.5W in total per string lights
