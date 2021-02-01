Outfit your home with 49-feet of LED string lights for $25 (Save 50%)

Heypa US (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering 49-feet of Mpow LED String Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped when coupon code DIADX2PL has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Now that February is here, we’re less than a couple months away from spring. This means many of us will want to spend more time outdoors, a fantastic reason to outfit your yard or patio with these string lights. These heavy-duty string lights span 49-feet and clock in at a very affordable price. The kit boasts an IP65 water-resistance rating, helping ensure these are ready to withstand all sorts of weather conditions. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

On the hunt for a sleek way to set up your new lights? If so, look no further than Command’s Outdoor Rope Light Clips at $9. For this price you’ll garner a total of 12 clips, making it a cinch to hang today’s investment. I’m a huge fan of Command products and love how simple they are to install and strong they remain over time.

Speaking of lighting, did you catch the deal we spotted on a couple of solar LED spotlights? If not, head over to our post to find a coupon code that will shave nearly 50% off. Grabbing these is a hassle-free way to give your home some easy-to-manage accent lighting.

Mpow LED String Lights feature:

The outdoor string lights create a warm soft ambiance. A perfect string light for patio, deck, porch, garden, gazebo or bistro lights when you have a dinner, party or wedding banquets outside

Heavy-duty commercial grade string lights, IP65 waterproof level, layers of insulation protect the strand from summer heat and winter cold as well as rainy, windy, or damp climates

LED string lights have a longer lifespan than incandescent string lights. Only 1.5 watt each bulb, 22.5W in total per string lights

