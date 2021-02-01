FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro with 20-built-in games now down to $101.50 shipped at Amazon

-
AmazonApps GamesSNK
Reg. $130 $101.50

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $101.40 shipped. That’s more 22% off the going rate, within about $1 of the all-time low and the best we can find. This one can be used as a controller for PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console, but it also packs 20 built-in SNK arcade titles as well. Using the HDMI output, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack, you can run and play the internal titles on your big screen with nothing more than the Arcade Stick itself. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below and in our launch coverage

The NEOGEO mini arcade console we mentioned above makes for a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. While you won’t be able to use it as a PC or Android controller, it carries double the games with a similar HDMI connection to your TV as the lead deals for far less at $46 on Amazon. 

But if you don’t have an extra HDMI cable laying around, considering grabbing one of these AmazonBasics options to ensure you’re ready to beam your new SNK console to the living room display on day one. 

Then go checkout the full-size NEOGEO MVSX home arcade and our latest Tested review of the new 8BitDo Arcade Stick

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

  • 20 built-in classic SNK games
  • Use as a Controller and a standalone Console
  • Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick.
  • Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro
  • 720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

SNK

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s HDR10-ready Nebula Cosmos Home Projector ...
NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster falls to a...
PNY’s Type-C Adapter handles SD card and USB-A tr...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $14 ...
Outfit your home theater with Amazon Fire TV deals from...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through ...
Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 21 from $19, ...
Amazon takes 20% off Pepto Bismol and Align Probiotics ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
Review

Tested: 8BitDo Arcade Stick brings pizza place gaming vibes to Nintendo Switch

Learn More
Reg. $800

Anker’s HDR10-ready Nebula Cosmos Home Projector now $200 off at Amazon with this code

$600 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 1, 2021 – Apple Watch SE, Beats Flex, Anker Gold Box, more

Listen now
Reg. $129

Level up your kitchen with Anova Sous Vide Nano, now $109 at Amazon (Reg. $129)

$109 Learn More
Amazon low

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster falls to all-time low at $111

$111 Learn More
60% off

PUMA offers best-selling styles up to 60% off: Running shoes, apparel, more from $8

From $8 Learn More

Netflix confirms new 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series

Learn More