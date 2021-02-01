NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro with 20-built-in games now down to $101.50 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $101.40 shipped. That’s more 22% off the going rate, within about $1 of the all-time low and the best we can find. This one can be used as a controller for PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console, but it also packs 20 built-in SNK arcade titles as well. Using the HDMI output, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack, you can run and play the internal titles on your big screen with nothing more than the Arcade Stick itself. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below and in our launch coverage.

The NEOGEO mini arcade console we mentioned above makes for a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. While you won’t be able to use it as a PC or Android controller, it carries double the games with a similar HDMI connection to your TV as the lead deals for far less at $46 on Amazon.

But if you don’t have an extra HDMI cable laying around, considering grabbing one of these AmazonBasics options to ensure you’re ready to beam your new SNK console to the living room display on day one.

Then go checkout the full-size NEOGEO MVSX home arcade and our latest Tested review of the new 8BitDo Arcade Stick.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

20 built-in classic SNK games

Use as a Controller and a standalone Console

Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick.

Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro

720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack

