PUMA offers best-selling styles up to 60% off: Running shoes, apparel, more from $8

PUMA currently has its best-selling styles at up to 60% off incuding running shoes, apparel, outerwear, accessories, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Get moving this February with the Ultraride Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $50. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $90. This style is lightweight, cushioned, and flexible for a natural stride. They’re also great for road or treadmill running and designed to go for miles. You can choose from an array of great color options and the structure is also slightly curved to give you an extra boost as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from PUMA or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Winter Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new outerwear, joggers, accessories, and more.

