FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (refurb) on Gold Box

-
AmazonRingring Doorbell
$30 off $70

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in ‘used acceptable’ condition for $69.99. That’s $30 off the normal refurbished price and $130 off the list price. This 1080p HD video doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device from anywhere and can be set up with a rechargeable battery or hardwired.

With your savings, pair it with a $45 Echo Show 5 (50% off) for a complete package.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 (refurbished) features:

  • Used Amazon Devices are fully functional pre-owned units that have been tested and verified by Amazon to meet specified used cosmetic criteria. These units do not receive a limited warranty from Amazon but are backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee. Used Amazon Devices may be packaged into a generic Amazon-branded box, and include the same accessories and in-box documentation as new devices.
  • This item is in Used – Acceptable condition and may have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use.
  • 1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.
  • With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
  • Easily setup your Ring Video Doorbell 2 by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location.
  • Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack or connects to existing doorbell wiring.
  • Record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos for $3/month per device with a Ring Protect Plan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Ring

ring Doorbell

About the Author

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazo...
Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price ...
New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
These Zinus mattress and bed frame deals start at $69 (...
Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in...
Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? Th...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Arlo’s Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell falls to new low from $150 (Reg. $200)

From $150 Learn More
20% off

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

From $71 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazon low at $56 (Reg. up to $80)

$56 Learn More
Reg. $399

Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price yet at $325 (Reg. $399)

$325 Learn More
Reg. $50

New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W1 chip at a low of $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More
Orig. $749

iPhone XR falls to $330 in certified refurbished condition, today only

$330 Learn More
Reg. $499

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $550 (Save $49)

$450 Learn More

LEGO debuts new customizable mosaic for turning portraits into brick-built pieces of art

Learn More