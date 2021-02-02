Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $12 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zeagoo via Amazon is offering up to 39% off select women’s apparel from $12 Prime shipped. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Long-Sleeve Open-Back Workout Top for $15.98. Regularly priced at $20 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. Having cute workout wear really helps to motivate me and this top has an adorable open back. This style is also highly-breathable and you can choose from several fun color options too. It also can be paired with leggings, joggers, or shorts alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Zeagoo Long-Sleeve Workout Top features:

This fashion blouse features sport style, long sleeve, sexy open back, round neckline and solid color loose design

The open back and slightly loose fit creates a breezy feel with more cooling as your run heats up

Elegance and simplicity is the focus on design, lightweight and high-elastic fabric, our active shirts combine fashion, function and performance

Casual backless top and street tees pair perfectly with your favorite pants, leggings, jeans, skirts, shorts for a cool everyday look,

