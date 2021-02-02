Get that smile shining with Colgate’s Optic Teeth Whitening Pen from $19.50 (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Colgate Optic White Overnight Gel Teeth Whitening Pen for $19.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and then cancel it after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $25.50, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It sells for the full $25.50 at Target right now for comparison. This is an “enamel-safe” teeth whitening serum designed to “minimize tooth sensitivity and remove 15 years of stains in one week.” Alongside the included storage stand, the pen features a precision brush to target problem areas and carries 35 nightly treatments. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to bolster your teeth whitening regimen (or just for folks who don’t need the whitening pen) is with some basic whitening toothpaste. This 2-pack of Crest 3D White Stain Eraser Whitening Toothpaste comes in at $5 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 5,000 Amazon customers. It is said to protect “against every day stains” and contains fluoride to fight cavities.

More on the Colgate Optic Whitening Pen:

Enamel safe teeth whitening serum formula designed to minimize tooth sensitivity and removes 15 years of Stains in 1 week, making it a great addition to your teeth whitening products

Easy to use tooth whitening pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth, control the whitening serum applied and minimize irritation and tingling sensation by avoiding contact with gums and soft tissue

Dry your teeth and apply the teeth whitening treatment at night after your regular oral care routine, right before going to bed; use for 1 weeks

The teeth whitener serum is designed to rapidly dry; clumping may occur on the pen, brush or on the tooth surface, to remove click pen and allow serum to run through bristles. Dry with a clean tissue. Do not clean with water. Click to close

