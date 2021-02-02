FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Todayâ€™s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulator, btw puzzle, Pocket Rogues, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to dive into todayâ€™s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morningâ€™s Apple hardware deals include the new M1 MacBook Air alongside todayâ€™s new drama and comedy movie sale from $8, but we are now ready to take a look at all of the most notable price drops on apps from Appleâ€™s digital storefronts. Highlights of todayâ€™s collection include titles like Cultist Simulator, PhotoTangler, btw â€“ puzzle maze, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.Â 

Todayâ€™s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker:Â FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kode QR:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro â€“ #1 PDF app!:Â FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: btw â€“ puzzle maze:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket GM 20: Football Manager:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: noded:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator:Â $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate:Â $1 (Reg. $2)

Todayâ€™s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man games from $6, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Symmetrain:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Facts â€“ Daily Random Facts:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect â€“ All in One:Â FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AR tape measure:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II:Â FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time:Â $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails:Â $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldurâ€™s Gate II: EE:Â $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Journey of Love Oracle:Â $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Trine:Â $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2:Â $2 (Reg. $15)

More on Cultist Simulator:

BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial â€“ part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. Itâ€™s hard, but keep trying, and youâ€™ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age. This award-winning game was first released on PC and has more than 200,000 players all over the world. Now weâ€™re bringing the cosmic mysteries of Cultist Simulator to mobile.

