It is now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning’s Apple hardware deals include the new M1 MacBook Air alongside today’s new drama and comedy movie sale from $8, but we are now ready to take a look at all of the most notable price drops on apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Cultist Simulator, PhotoTangler, btw – puzzle maze, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kode QR: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket GM 20: Football Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: noded: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Symmetrain: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Facts – Daily Random Facts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AR tape measure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Journey of Love Oracle: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

More on Cultist Simulator:

BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age. This award-winning game was first released on PC and has more than 200,000 players all over the world. Now we’re bringing the cosmic mysteries of Cultist Simulator to mobile.

