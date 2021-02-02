Nanoleaf Rhythm and Canvas HomeKit starter kits on sale at $139 each (Save 30%)

Home Depot currently offers the Nanoleaf Rhythm 9-Panel HomeKit Starter Set for $139 shipped. Free curbside pickup is available, as well. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention, saves you 30%, and matches the lowest price we’ve seen to date. This HomeKit-enabled starter kit includes nine modular light panels that stick to your wall and can be arranged in a variety of designs. Each one can display its own color independently of the others, allowing you to create cool patterns and lighting effects. Nanoleaf’s light panels are my favorite HomeKit accessory and an easy recommendation for those looking to add some flare to their work from home setup. Over 810 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Home Depot has the Nanoleaf Canvas HomeKit Starter Set for $139, as well. Down from $200, you’re saving the same 30% as noted above with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $11 and marking one of the best discounts to date. Nanoleaf Canvas sports a similar modular layout to the lead deal, but with square designs that emit the same multicolor lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look.

Yesterday saw Amazon’s All-new Echo and Dot speakers go on sale when bundled with smart light bulbs, which are still live starting at $45. But you’ll also find even more deals in our smart home guide, including this HomeKit-enabled garage door hub at $27.

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Rhythm Light Panels is modular smart decor lighting that is perfect for creating the ambiance or boosting productivity. Create your own personalized design to fit your space. Entertain family and friends with Rhythm Scenes that transform your favorite songs into dancing symphonies of color and light. Fully customize and control your lighting inside the intuitive Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally. Easily mount the Light Panels onto any flat surface using mounting tape.

