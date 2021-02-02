Old Navy kick starts February with up to 50% off all activewear + 30% off your purchase

For a limited time only, Old Navy is taking up to 50% off all activewear and 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find great deals on jeans, leggings, joggers, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Rigid Boot-Cut Jeans that are marked down to just $15. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $35. This style features a light-wash that’s great for spring weather and the hem is slightly tapered, which is nice for rolling. They’re also tag-free to create an even more comfortable feel. With nearly 350 reviews from Old Navy customers, these jeans are rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

